comScore

WATCH LIVE: WHISTLEBLOWER WARNS OF 'DARKEST WINTER'

Trump Demands Lindsey Graham Haul Barack Obama Before Senate Judiciary Committee: ‘Just Do It’

By Ken MeyerMay 14th, 2020, 10:43 am

Saul Loeb/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is now demanding that his predecessor, former president Barack Obama, give testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on what he calls “the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR.”

On Thursday, Trump issued the following command to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) via his Twitter account.

If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama. He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!

Graham had this to say with regards to Trump’s tweet:

Trump’s tweet comes after he failed to explain what illegal activity occurred in the course of what he calls the “Obamagate” scandal in an interview with Fox Business. Nonetheless, the president doubled down on his claim that former administration officials were “caught” in light of the newly-revealed list of people who received the U.S. intelligence report on Michael Flynn’s unmasking.

The current president demanding an investigation of his predecessor is highly unusual, and as reporters pointed out, it’s highly unlikely Graham will obey.

This post has been updated to include Graham’s response to Trump’s tweet.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: