Over the past several days, President Donald Trump, on numerous occasions, has railed about “OBAMAGATE” — something he claims is a historic scandal. In a new interview, the president was given another chance to explain what it’s all about.

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Thursday, Trump raged over Wednesday’s news that Vice President Joe Biden was among those on a list of people who requested to unmask Gen. Michael Flynn.

“It was the greatest political crime in the history of our country,” Trump said — despite National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone stating that the unmasking was approved through traditional channels. “If I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, I think everybody would have been in jail a long time ago. And I’m talking with 50 year sentences. It is a disgrace what’s happened. This is the greatest political scam, hoax, in the history of our country.”

“It is the biggest political scandal we’ve ever seen,” Bartiromo reassured the president.

“People should be going to jail for this stuff.”

The Fox Business host went on to ask Trump to break it down for the audience.

“Explain to our audience what this means,” she said. “Because this is a serious thing. They are tracking phone calls, they were tracking a phone call of, I guess, [Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey] Kislyak, and you’re not supposed to—”

Trump interrupted, in an apparent effort to put all lingering questions to rest.

“It’s very simple,” he said. “Even before I got elected, you remember the the two lovers, right? [The FBI’s Peter] Strzok and [Lisa] Page. The insurance policy. ‘[Hillary Clinton is] going to win.’ But just in case she doesn’t, we have an insurance policy. That means that if I won, they’re going to try and take me out. That’s all it means, very simple. It’s an insurance policy. So ‘she’s going to win, isn’t she darling? Isn’t she going to win?'”

And that was it. Bartiromo threw to commercial following an explainer that introduced many more questions than it answered.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]