President Donald Trump attacked his 2020 election rival, Joe Biden, for being included on a list of Obama administration officials that in January 2017 asked for then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s name to be unmasked from NSA surveillance after Flynn’s attempts to set up a secret backchannel to Vladimir Putin via the Russian ambassador.

During an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, Trump gave a jumbled answer about another of his former National Security Agency team members and then tried to claim that the revelation that Biden’s name on a just-published list of former Obama administration officials, declassified by the Director of National Intelligence proved that his Democratic rival was “corrupt.”

“They went after General Flynn, they wanted him to lie about me, make up a story and with few exceptions, nobody did that, there were many people,” Trump said. “I watched K.T. McFarland the other day. Knock, knock, FBI. The FBI, okay?”

“This was all Obama. This was all Biden,” Trump then said, implying that both were complicit in an unproven conspiracy against him. As numerous national security reporters have pointed out, however, intelligence community unmasking of the identities of Americans who are suspected of illicit or improper contact with foreigners is a routine activity. In 2017 and 2018, the first two years of the Trump administration, national security officials made nearly 30,000 unmasking requests. In addition, Trump’s claim that Obama was involved in a plot to subvert his presidency is without any proof — and Trump failed to name a single crime allegedly committed by his predecessor when directly asked about it on Monday.

“These people were corrupt. The whole thing was corrupt. And we caught them. We caught them,” Trump insisted to Bartiromo, pushing the false narrative. “What you saw just now. I watched Biden yesterday he could barely speak. He was on Good Morning America, right? And said he didn’t know anything about it. And now, it just gets released right after he said that, it gets released that he was one of the unmaskers, so he knew everything about it.”

