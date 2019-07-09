President Donald Trump held a press gaggle in the Oval Office with the Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and after amiable diplomatic comments were exchanged, the two received questions from the press, including one that focused on recent allegations of Trump’s old friend Jeffrey Epstein and his Labor Secretary Alex Acosta.

The Southern District of New York recently indicted the convicted sex offender Epstein on charges of sex trafficking and apparently raided Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion. Trump had previously lauded his relationship with Epstein, calling him a “terrific guy.”

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side” Trump said in 2002.

But now that new allegations have been revealed, Trump is putting distance between himself and the admitted sex offender, claiming a “falling out” 15 years ago, and saying that he is “not a fan.”

“I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” Trump said, adding Epstein was a “fixture in Palm Beach.”

“I had a falling out with him a long time ago,” Trump continued. “I don’t think I’ve spoken to him for 15 years. I wasn’t a fan.”

The president also addressed his embattled Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who has been on the receiving end of calls for his resignation due to his part as U.S. Attorney in Epstein receiving a remarkably light penance for his previous guilty plea. Both Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer have led calls for him to step down, to which Trump pushed back.

“I feel very badly for Secretary Acosta,” Trump said.

“I can tell you that for two and a half years he has been just an excellent Secretary of Labor,” Trump claimed, adding, “he’s done a fantastic job. Part of it is our economy is so good, our numbers at record lows paid so many good things happening. The fact is he’s been a very good Secretary of Labor.”

Watch above via Fox News.

