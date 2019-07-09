comScore

Bernie Fans Furious at CNN Forecaster For Leaving Sanders Out of Online Poll

By Morgan PhillipsJul 9th, 2019, 12:46 pm

CNN election forecaster Harry Enten tweeted a poll Monday night asking users who they believe is most likely to be the Democratic nominee for president, but he didn’t include Bernie Sanders. And Bernie fans are furious.

Sanders, in most polls, trails only former Vice President Joe Biden. And yet when Enten surveyed his followers on Monday night, the choices he offered were Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, or “someone else.” The “someone else” option won the poll with 47% of the 34,000 votes.

Here’s what Bernie fans (and the candidate’s wife) had to say about that:

