Where do you stand on who you think is the candidate most likely to be the Dem nominee? — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) July 8, 2019

CNN election forecaster Harry Enten tweeted a poll Monday night asking users who they believe is most likely to be the Democratic nominee for president, but he didn’t include Bernie Sanders. And Bernie fans are furious.

Sanders, in most polls, trails only former Vice President Joe Biden. And yet when Enten surveyed his followers on Monday night, the choices he offered were Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, or “someone else.” The “someone else” option won the poll with 47% of the 34,000 votes.

Here’s what Bernie fans (and the candidate’s wife) had to say about that:

The bias is more blatant than usual… https://t.co/ZwenrVQ89k — Jane O'Meara Sanders (@janeosanders) July 9, 2019

Hey, is CNN predictable or what. From yesterday: https://t.co/8LPU4044Ti — #NoMiddleGround (@BernieOrVest) July 9, 2019

What is your favorite morning beverage? — Plain Ol’ Johnny Graz (@jvgraz) July 9, 2019

Bernie god damned Sanders, you dunce. — Pat the Berner🌹 (@PatTheBerner) July 8, 2019

