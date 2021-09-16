Trump Expresses Support for Those Charged in Capitol Riot, Says They’re Being ‘Persecuted,’ Days Before ‘Justice for J6’ Rally

Former President Donald Trump expressed his support for individuals charged over January 6th, two days before a planned “Justice for J6” rally at the Capitol.

Hundreds of people, per the DOJ, have been arrested in connection with the riots at the Capitol. A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol after the then-president repeatedly stirred up the big lie about the 2020 election results.

Trump has continued to push these baseless claims, and on Thursday he sent out a statement saying the people arrested are “being persecuted so unfairly.”

“Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest,” he said, referencing his false statements about the election.

“In addition to everything else, it has proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice. In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!” he added.

There have been concerns about Saturday’s rally, with demonstrators there to protest the treatment of people charged over the riots, and temporary fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol.

On January 6th, around the time Mike Pence was being evacuated from the Capitol, Trump attacked him on Twitter saying, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

In the video he posted that day telling people to go home, Trump continued to falsely insist the election was stolen.

