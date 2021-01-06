President Donald Trump has finally addressed the nation as his supporters have invaded the US Capitol Building, but opened by baselessly claiming that he was the victim of a “fraudulent election.” The video’s tenor and tone are curious, as it’s primarily used as a means to air his grievance once again that somehow the election was stolen from him. It was not.

“I know your pain; I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us,” Trump opened. “It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side.”

“But you have to go home how,” Trump added. “We have to have peace; we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order we don’t want anyone hurt.”

“It’s a very tough period of time; there’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election.,” he continued. “But we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace.”

“So go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You’ve seen how others have been treated who are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home in peace.”

The individuals who stormed the nation’s Capitol Building are surely guilty of the crime of trespassing, if not treasonous insurrection. So Trump’s comment that these people are special and that he “loves” them, is an odd note to take.

Trump was under pressure from several even his closest surrogates to address the insurrection that he stirred up earlier during the ironically named “Save America Rally.”

Watch above via Trump’s Twitter feed.

