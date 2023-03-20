Trump Goes Scorched Earth on DeSantis, Raises Questions About His Sexuality and Peddles Groomer Smear

Former President Donald Trump went scorched earth on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after he weighed in on his potential indictment in the Stormy Daniels case brought by prosecutors in New York.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, raised questions about DeSantis’s sexuality and once again peddled his groomer smear against the Florida Republican who is seen as a potential presidential candidate in 2024.

“Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known, when he’s unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman, even classmates that are “underage” (or possibly a man!),” Trump seethed. ‘I’m sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do!”

Trump also included a picture from an article suggesting the worst about DeSantis’s conduct with “underage” young people.

Trump’s scorched earth remarks came hours after DeSantis made snide comments about the former president while addressing the possibility Trump will be indicted this week over the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal.

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star or to secure silence over some time of alleged affair. I just – I can’t speak to that,” DeSantis told reporters on Monday. “But what I can speak is that you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction and he chooses to go back many, many years ago to try to use something about porn star hush money payments. You know, that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda.”

DeSantis has not yet declared whether he will run for president in 2024, though he is often considered the most formidable challenger Trump would face in a Republican primary. Trump has been attacking DeSantis on a regular basis, though the feud has been mostly one-sided as the governor has tried to avoid hitting back at Trump directly.

Trump’s latest post comes a month after he posted the same picture as part of a meme depicting DeSantis getting drunk and partying around with students back when he was a high school teacher. At the time, DeSantis responded to that by saying “I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.”

