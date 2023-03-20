DeSantis Finally Weighs in on Looming Trump Indictment — To Roast His ‘Paying Hush Money to Porn Stars’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) weighed in on a potential Donald Trump indictment by blasting the district attorney behind the reported effort and also making it clear he has no clue when it comes to porn star “hush money payments.”

Trump took to Truth Social over the weekend to predict a potential arrest on Tuesday. The statement followed reports that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is readying an indictment for Trump over alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the potential indictment yet another “witch hunt.”

DeSantis, potential competition for Trump in 2024, was asked about the case on Monday and he admitted he hasn’t seen “any facts yet,” but he called Bragg’s effort “political” in comments aired on MSNBC.

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star or to secure silence over some time of alleged affair. I just – I can’t speak to that,” DeSantis said. “But what I can speak is that you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction and he chooses to go back many, many years ago to try to use something about porn star hush money payments. You know, that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda.”

The governor called for Bragg to focus on actual crime in his district and dubbed the prosecutor a “menace to society.”

“They ignore crime and they empower criminals and that hurts people. It hurts a lot of people every single day,” he said. “These Soros district attorneys are a menace to society.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

