Trump Impeachment Lawyer Brutally Mocked For Presenting Clips of Celebrities During Trial: ‘WE MUST IMPEACH MADONNA!’

By Leia IdlibyFeb 12th, 2021, 2:34 pm

Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyer Michael T. van der Veen presented clips of Madonna and Johnny Depp to help make the case against convicting the former president, earning swift mockery on Twitter.

The defense attorney presented a montage of clips showing Democratic politicians and public figures condemning Trump — often using proactive language such as, “I feel like punching him.”

Many of the clips focused on elected officials, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), promising voters that they would “fight” for them.

Other clips showed Democrats using stronger language, such as President Joe Biden saying, “I wish we were in high school, I could take him behind the gym.”

The montage, however, did highlight comments from some questionable figures, such as Madonna and Johnny Depp, who, of course, are not elected officials.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp said to a crowd at te U.K.’s 2017 Glastonbury music festival — which earned him backlash from both sides of the aisle.

The footage also showed a video of Madonna saying, “I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” while at a rally.

The video did not include her full quote: “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

Twitter users quickly mocked van der Veen’s inclusion of the celebrities, many jokingly lamenting that “Madonna is totally going to be banned from running for public office.”

