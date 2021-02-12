Trump Impeachment Lawyer Brutally Mocked For Presenting Clips of Celebrities During Trial: ‘WE MUST IMPEACH MADONNA!’

Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyer Michael T. van der Veen presented clips of Madonna and Johnny Depp to help make the case against convicting the former president, earning swift mockery on Twitter.

The defense attorney presented a montage of clips showing Democratic politicians and public figures condemning Trump — often using proactive language such as, “I feel like punching him.”

Many of the clips focused on elected officials, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), promising voters that they would “fight” for them.

Other clips showed Democrats using stronger language, such as President Joe Biden saying, “I wish we were in high school, I could take him behind the gym.”

The montage, however, did highlight comments from some questionable figures, such as Madonna and Johnny Depp, who, of course, are not elected officials.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp said to a crowd at te U.K.’s 2017 Glastonbury music festival — which earned him backlash from both sides of the aisle.

The footage also showed a video of Madonna saying, “I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” while at a rally.

The video did not include her full quote: “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

Twitter users quickly mocked van der Veen’s inclusion of the celebrities, many jokingly lamenting that “Madonna is totally going to be banned from running for public office.”

KEY FIGURES IN TRUMP’S IMPEACHMENT DEFENSE 🟩 Madonna

🟩 Johnny Depp

🟩 James Wilson*

🟩 Black People** *Apparently a Founding Father. **Yes, in the aggregate. This defense is *obsessed* with showing Black people engaged in conduct Trump’s defense team considers objectionable. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 12, 2021

Man, I’m so mad at Johnny Depp and Madonna for inciting that violent insurrection. — Ben McKenzie (@ben_mckenzie) February 12, 2021

I wish the Dems could get control of Johnny Depp already. — Brad Feldman (@BradFeldman_) February 12, 2021

Hadn’t considered that this slippery slope could lead to Johnny Depp’s impeachment, might have to reconsider — Jon Campbell (@j0ncampbell) February 12, 2021

Sadly, I did not get the Madonna assignment. But who’s to say what the future holds! — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 12, 2021

I’m gonna say it: Madonna and Johnny Depp and Ellen should not run for President. Totally NOT whataboutism. — MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) February 12, 2021

WE MUST IMPEACH MADONNA! — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 12, 2021

Madonna is trending on Twitter because Trump’s defense team used a clip of her in their argument against conviction in impeachment trial. #2021 — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) February 12, 2021

The weakest defense ever .. this is not Celebrity Apprentice… we can’t turn the channel here.. the world don’t give a shit about our pop culture .. did I just see Ellen and Madonna? Where is any other “President” besides him flapping insurrection in this b s defense? A mess! — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) February 12, 2021

Madonna. Johnny Depp — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 12, 2021

Madonna’s political career is never going to survive this trial. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 12, 2021

Madonna is totally going to be banned from running for public office — Ken Reid (@KennethWReid) February 12, 2021

Chris Cuomo… Madonna… Nicolle Wallace… Nikole Hannah-Jones… Johnny Depp… They’re not elected representatives… #ImpeachmentTrial2 — Charlotte Morabito (@MorabitoCM) February 12, 2021

I didn’t see “blame Madonna” coming as part of Trump’s defense. But damn I’m open to it… — Jeffrey St. Clair (@JSCCounterPunch) February 12, 2021

I mean the footage of Johnny Depp & Ellen Degeneres surely is going to turn this impeachment trial around…..🤦‍♀️ — Plastic Martyr (@plasticmartyr) February 12, 2021

“You know, including Johnny Depp and Madonna might undermine this bad faith argument,” – No one on the president’s team, apparently — Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) February 12, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]