In a rambling and incoherent diatribe from the Rose Garden riddled with misinformation, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of wanting terrorists to blow up their own cities.

The speech was presented as a press conference on China, but quickly devolved into a campaign speech railing against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Trump, who mentioned Biden more than 30 times during his speech, accused the former vice president of pursuing a radical agenda.

At one point, Trump railed against Biden’s call to end his travel bans from “jihadist regions.” The travel ban, pitched as a “Muslim ban” during the 2016 campaign and eventually limited to Muslim-majority countries when Trump became president, faced challenges in the courts but was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court.

“We don’t want people that are going to come in and blow up our cities,” Trump said. “And frankly with the liberal Democrats running the cities that we do have, where they do have problems, maybe they wouldn’t mind. But I would mind. And the people of this country mind.”

