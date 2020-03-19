Trump Jokes About Getting Rid of All But ‘2 or 3’ Reporters He Likes at Coronavirus Briefing

President Donald Trump seemed to float getting rid of every journalist at the White House except a small handful of reporters he likes.

Social distancing has forced a considerable depopulation of the White House press corps, for in the last few days of press briefings, many chairs remained unoccupied so reporters were able to maintain proper safe distances from one another.

Trump remarked on Thursday that the media has been “much nicer” to him with less reporters around, and during questions about coronavirus cases in Congress, he suggested every journalist present that he doesn’t like should go.

“I know all of them. I don’t know if they’re sitting like you people are sitting. You’re actually sitting too close. We should probably get rid of another 75, 80 percent of you. I’ll have just 2 or 3 that I like in this room. I think that’s a great way of doing it. We just need a new way of doing it. But you’re actually much too close, you should leave immediately.”

