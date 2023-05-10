Trump LASHES Out at ‘Racist’ E. Jean Carroll and ‘Terrible’ Judge Presiding Over Sexually Abuse Case in 1AM Rant

Former President Donald Trump took to social media at roughly 1:30 AM to lash out at the judge and jury that found him liable for defamation and sexual assault charges brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll.

After deliberating for just over two and a half hours, the jury reached a verdict in the civil rape trial against the former president. They found he did sexually abuse her and commit battery, as well as found him liable for defaming her, awarding a total of five million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages.

He was not found liable for rape charges that stemmed from a 2019 allegation by Carroll that Trump raped her in a midtown Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump has consistently denied the accusations and launched a series of attacks on Carroll, all leading to her suing him for defamation and a separate civil claim for the alleged rape, a position he reiterated on social media, writing in all caps,

Trump opened by revisiting his old “witch hunt trial” chestnut before citing Carroll’s curious name for her pet cat and her “racist” nickname for her husband:

The partisan Judge & Jury on the just concluded Witch Hunt Trial should be absolutely ashamed of themselves for allowing such a travesty of Justice to take place. The “Dress,” which played such a big roll early on as a threatening bluff, but which ended up being totally exculpatory, was not allowed into the trial as evidence. Nor was her cat’s name, “Vagina,” the racist name she called her Black husband, “Ape,” getting caught in a lie on the political operative paying for this Hoax, & much more!

Trump revisited Carroll’s appearance on CNN’s AC360 in 2019, in which the writer said “rape is sexy,” which he argued would somehow exonerate him (for an action he has also insisted never happened):

After listening to the Anderson Cooper tape of the Carroll interview where she said “rape is sexy,” and other totally incriminating things, it is not possible to believe that this woman, who I do not know and have never met before (except on a crowded celebrity photo line), could be credible or convincing to a Judge & Jury. Why did Cooper SUDDENLY call for a commercial break, and why was Carroll a totally different person after the break? What took place during the break for such drastic chang

He then turned his ire to Judge Lewis Kaplan:

This Clinton appointed Judge, Lewis Kaplan, hated President Donald J. Trump more than is humanly possible. He is a terrible person, completely biased, and should have RECUSED himself when asked to do so. He quickly refused! This case should never have been allowed to be tried in this completely partisan venue, perhaps the worst for me in the Nation! The whole Rigged Hoax is yet another TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE, a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt of all time!!!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com