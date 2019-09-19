Trump Offers Curious Pushback on Whistleblower Report: Wouldn’t Be Inappropriate on a ‘Heavily Populated’ Call

President Donald Trump once again attacked the “Fake News” media Thursday morning while denying a report that he made a troubling promise to a foreign leader that caused an urgent concern within the U.S. intelligence community.

“Another Fake News story out there – It never ends! Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem! Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially “heavily populated” call. I would only do what is right anyway, and only do good for the USA!”

….Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially “heavily populated” call. I would only do what is right anyway, and only do good for the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2019

Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2019

Trump is undoubtedly reacting to Washington Post’s report that a U.S. intelligence official filed a whistleblower complain after the president made a disturbing pledge to another head of state. The complaint was reportedly marked as an “urgent” matter of concern, and acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire is under fire for not submitting the details for congressional review.

