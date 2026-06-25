Tucker Carlson Excoriates Trump: ‘Shut Up, B*tch! I Don’t Take You Seriously’

Tucker Carlson flat-out told President Donald Trump “shut up b*tch” — dismissing him as a barroom blowhard while revisiting the president’s repeated threats to “eliminate” Iran’s regime while trying to broker peace talks.

Sitting down with Jack Neel, host of the Jack Neel Podcast, on Wednesday, the former Trump-aligned pundit who broke with the president over the war, argued that the conflict had exposed how the president was “super sophisticated about certain things” but “obviously buffoonish in other ways.”

Reflecting on how Trump’s threats via Truth Social against Tehran escalated as the U.S. became entangled in conflict, Carlson said that the president “knew” the war was “a massive mistake” when he realised there was “no obvious military solution” to Iran.

“So he tried to posture his way out of it,” Carlson said, impersonating Trump: “‘We’re going to eliminate you.’”

He continued: “And after like the 400th Truth Social, [Iran] reached the same conclusion that everyone on the globe reached, which is this guy’s not strong, he’s weak. Strong people don’t brag about how strong they are. They just punch you in the face and end the conversation.”

The pundit then explained a lesson he’d learned from his father, who he said was a boxer “at one point” that taught him there were “two types of guys” who were confrontational.

“The first who are like ‘What you say? What you say? Say it again!’” he explained. “You know, push you in the chest.”

He continued: “You don’t have to worry about those guys. And then [there are] guys who don’t say anything, just knock you cold, hit you in the face with a beer bottle and keep hitting you. Like those are the people you need to be afraid of. They’re not the posturers. They’re not the braggers in your [face], and I think everyone knows that intuitively.”

“And Trump is very much ‘What’d you say?!’” Carlson insisted, putting Trump among the former group. “Shut up, b*tch! I don’t take you seriously. No, I’m not being mean. But like, come on.”

Watch via YouTube.

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