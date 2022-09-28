Trump Offers to Lead Negotiations to End Russian Invasion of Ukraine: ‘The Entire World is at Stake’

MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is so concerned about the state of global diplomacy that he has offered to negotiate a deal “NOW” because “the entire world is at state.”

Trump took to TruthSocial to comment on recent explosions that have disabled the Russian Nordstream oil pipelines in what European leaders — and Fox News host Tucker Carlson — have called sabotage. Carlson went so far as to suggest that the sabotage was done by the Biden administration but admitted that he didn’t know if that was actually the case.

Trump appeared to mock the Biden administration by opening with US “Leadership” in ironically-detached scare quotes before saying that the recent dismantling of the pipeline is a “big event” but “should not entail a big solution.” Of course, he noted that “The Russian/Ukraine catastrophe should NEVER have happened, and would definitely not have happened if I were President.”

He concluded by pivoting to a solution, adding, “Do not make matters worse with the pipeline blowup. Be strategic, be smart (brilliant!), get a negotiated deal done NOW. Both sides need and want it. The entire World is at stake. I will head up group???”



U.S. “Leadership” should remain “cool, calm, and dry” on the SABOTAGE of the Nord Stream Pipelines. This is a big event that should not entail a big solution, at least not yet. The Russia/Ukraine catastrophe should NEVER have happened, and would definitely not have happened if I were President. Do not make matters worse with the pipeline blowup. Be strategic, be smart (brilliant!), get a negotiated deal done NOW. Both sides need and want it. The entire World is at stake. I will head up group???

Recent explosions that reportedly disabled the pipeline did not earn much coverage in the United States until Carlson opened his top-rated show covering it and pointing the finger at the Biden administration for what he suggested was a climate catastrophe. Given Carlson’s documented proclivity for supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trump’s doing the same, it might be wise to keep powder dry on laying blame on anyone at this point, but it is definitely a story to continue to track.

The idea that Trump should lead a negotiated peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine is flatly absurd, particularly as he faces numerous legal challenges which require his focus.

