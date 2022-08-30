Fox News’s top-rated host, Tucker Carlson, claimed on Monday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in fact winning the war in Ukraine, and President Joe Biden’s insistence that Putin surrenders his campaign to take over Ukraine is actually evidence Biden’s ultimate goal is to “destroy the West.”

Carlson arrived at his bizarre claim after railing against European and American military aid to Ukraine.

“Italy’s Ukraine funding is a lot, but it’s not quite as much as France. France has sent more than $2 billion U.S. to Ukraine,” Carlson raged, while highlighting the green energy policies in each country.

“And at the same time, France is fining shopkeepers for keeping their doors open and running their air conditioning so we can send more weapons to one of the most corrupt governments in the world,” Carlson continued, adding:

In France, illuminated signs are banned from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.. For our part, the United States has sent more than $10 billion in military aid. That’s 19 packages of weapons. To what Mitch McConnell tells us is the most important thing in the world. Congress has approved more than $30 billion in additional spending.

“So how is all that spending working out? Are we winning the war on Ukraine? Have we bankrupted Vladimir Putin like Joe Biden claimed we would?” Carlson continued.

“The ruble just hit a seven-year high against the U.S. dollar in June. Take a look at this chart comparing the Russian ruble against the euro. Russia is doing well. Europe is not doing well at all,” Carlson argued.

“Now, Joe Biden is calling for an unconditional surrender from Vladimir Putin. Here’s the weird thing by any actual reality-based measure, Vladimir Putin is not losing the war in Ukraine. He is winning the war in Ukraine. And Joe Biden looks at that as we won’t stop until you proffer an unconditional surrender,” Carlson added.

“This isn’t bad policy. This is nuts!” he insisted.

“It makes no sense. In fact, it only makes sense if the goal is to completely destroy the West in order to make way for Chinese global dominance. What would be the other explanation for this behavior?” Carlson ended in his typical “just-asking-questions” style.

Carlson, who in the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine was in hot water for his perceived support of Putin, has made the assertion before that Biden’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty is part of a plot to weaken or destroy Western civilization.

In early August, Carlson claimed the Biden administration was responsible for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “They wanted a war with Russia, and now we have one. We’re not winning that war. By the way, the main American casualty so far has been our economy, which is dying,” Carlson claimed.

“Biden has been more pro-China than any president, and yet he seems to want a war with China. Now, this does not make any sense at all. In fact, it only makes sense if the Biden White House is intentionally trying to weaken and destroy the United States,” Carlson added at time, which coincided with Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveling to Taiwan to support democracy in Asia.

Carlson’s analysis regarding Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine omits Putin’s own words, in which he has repeatedly claimed Ukrainian nationalism is a myth and declared his goal of rebuilding the Russian empire and extending Russian influence.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com