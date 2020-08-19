Trump Posts String of ALL CAPS Tweets Raging at DNC Speeches

President Donald Trump was not amused by the speeches during Wednesday’s portion of the Democratic National Convention, posting a string of angry, all caps tweets pushing back at his critics.

Unsurprisingly, Trump was a focus of the night’s speakers, who are seeking to support the election of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to end his administration after just one term and sought to distinguish the Democrats’ vision from Trump’s.

It was the speech from his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, that first sparked Trump’s tweeted ire Wednesday evening.

Obama slammed Trump for never taking the job seriously, showing “no interest in putting in the work, no interest in finding common ground, no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends, no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show he can use to get the attention that he craves.”

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” Obama added. “And the consequences of that failure are severe.”

“HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!” was Trump’s response, followed a few minutes later by a second tweet attacking Obama for delaying his endorsement, calling him “Slow Joe” instead of his normally-favored moniker for Biden, “Sleepy Joe.”

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Trump also tweeted a Fox News clip of himself speaking, saying Obama “did not do a good job” as president.

Harris addressed the DNC viewers twice tonight, once to open the evening and a second time to deliver her acceptance speech after officially being nominated as the Democratic candidate for vice president. During that second, longer speech, Harris slammed Trump for his “failure of leadership,” which had “cost lives and livelihoods.”

Once again, Trump went to the Twitter machine to digitally vent, again in all caps. “BUT DIDN’T SHE CALL HIM A RACIST??? DIDN’T SHE SAY HE WAS INCOMPETENT???”

BUT DIDN’T SHE CALL HIM A RACIST??? DIDN’T SHE SAY HE WAS INCOMPETENT??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Thursday’s DNC speakers include former Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Pete Buttigieg, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), as well as Biden, who will formally accept the Democratic nomination for president and deliver remarks. All of these speakers are expected to criticize Trump and his administration, so more all caps Twitter rants are likely to come.

