MSNBC host Joy Reid extolled former President Barack Obama’s speech on the penultimate night of the Democratic National Convention, but called out its ominous message about the consequences of Donald Trump’s re-election: “It was warning about the potential end of America.”

Obama offered an at-times hopeful, at-times sobering address, but it was an unprecedented and scathing indictment of Trump’s performance as president, calling him out as someone who “hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.”

Reid’s began her laudatory assessment of Obama by calling him a “poet” and marveled at his ability to “take you through these emotional chords of American history.”

“He’s a writer, so he speaks as a writer and participates in writing his speech which is unusual for a politician,” Reid explained. “And he has this poetic and almost dramatic sort of sense. That was not the kind of speech he gave tonight. This was president Obama saying I sat in that office and I want you to listen to me because I’m warning you because I know it from inside the job that there’s a danger here.”

“This was the speech that Obama has given throughout all of the speeches I’ve read or watched that absolutely did feel like the most of a warning,” Reid added. “And I think it was warning about the potential end of America. And that seems dramatic when people say it and people throw around if we have four more years of Trump the country will end, but there is a fundamental sense that if you break every institution that made it possible for there to be a Barack Obama, it will end, it will be another thing. So, I think his speech was important, I think it was one of most important speeches I’ve ever heard him give.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]