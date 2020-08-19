Vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris delivered some brief opening remarks for the third night of the Democratic National Convention Wednesday evening, urging her supporters to make a clear plan to vote and asking them to sign up for text alerts from the DNC for voting information.

“I want to talk about the importance of voting,” Harris began. “I know many of you plan to vote this year, but amidst the excitement and enthusiasm for this election, you’ve also heard about obstacles and misinformation, and folks making it harder for you to cast your ballot.”

“So I think we need to ask ourselves,” Harris continued, “why don’t they want us to vote? Why is there so much effort to silence our voices? And the answer is because when we vote, things change. When we vote, things get better. When we vote, we address the need for all people to be treated with dignity and respect in our country.”

“Each of us needs a plan, a voting plan,” Harris explained, saying that she and running mate Joe Biden wanted to “make sure you’re prepared,” encouraging the viewers to text “VOTE” to 30330.

“We’ll help you come up with your plan, and remember deadlines and get ready to vote in your community,” Harris said. “So send that text and encourage your family and friends to send one too.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

