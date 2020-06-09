President Donald Trump advanced a conspiracy theory that the elderly man violently shoved to the ground by Buffalo police in a graphic viral video last week was an “ANTIFA agitator” who faked his fall after seeking to jam police equipment.

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with felony assault for shoving 75-year-old activist Martin Gugino to the ground outside City Hall, resulting in Gugino hitting his head and bleeding from his ear. The man remains hospitalized, in “serious but stable” condition, according to his lawyer.

The theory that Gugino — who had reportedly posted anti-police commentary on a Twitter account — is an agitator seeking to scramble police communications first emerged from an obscure right wing blog. It was advanced by the president after he watched a segment on OAN, an aggressively pro-Trump network with a penchant for conspiracies.

The president made a series of outlandish claims in a Tuesday morning tweet, including that the elderly man seen bleeding from the head in viral video faked his fall.

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment,” Trump wrote, tagging the network.

“I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?” Trump asked.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

Matthew Gertz, of progressive watchdog group Media Matters, tracked down the OAN clip in question. It’s wild:

Here’s the first half of the batshit OANN segment Trump just tweeted. It alleges the 75 year old man assaulted by Buffalo police officers was an antifa operative, based on a report from Conservative Treehouse. pic.twitter.com/CeMVyJcoh8 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 9, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]