Trump Rants Against Speaker Nancy Pelosi: ‘Teeth Were Falling Out of Her Mouth!’

By Connor MannionDec 15th, 2019, 5:55 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump went on a rant attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats over his likely impeachment.

“Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!” Trump said Sunday evening in response to a tweet from GOP Rep. Mark Meadows criticizing Pelosi’s answer on dropping bribery as a potential article of impeachment.

Trump also sent out a broadside against House Democrats in general and claiming they were being “absolutely decimated” in their districts for supporting impeachment.

“People that voted for them are literally screaming in their faces,” Trump said.

A full House of Representatives vote on whether to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress is expected later this week. Democrats say Trump used his presidential power to pressure Ukraine’s government for his personal gain.

