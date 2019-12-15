Trump Rants Against Speaker Nancy Pelosi: ‘Teeth Were Falling Out of Her Mouth!’

President Donald Trump went on a rant attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats over his likely impeachment.

“Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!” Trump said Sunday evening in response to a tweet from GOP Rep. Mark Meadows criticizing Pelosi’s answer on dropping bribery as a potential article of impeachment.

Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think! https://t.co/rx3pcyofip — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Trump also sent out a broadside against House Democrats in general and claiming they were being “absolutely decimated” in their districts for supporting impeachment.

“People that voted for them are literally screaming in their faces,” Trump said.

Congressional Do Nothing Democrats are being absolutely decimated in their districts on the subject of the Impeachment Hoax. People that voted for them are literally screaming in their faces. Crazy Nancy is finding defending Shifty Schiff harder than she thought! #2020Election — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

A full House of Representatives vote on whether to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress is expected later this week. Democrats say Trump used his presidential power to pressure Ukraine’s government for his personal gain.

