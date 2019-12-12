Trump Reportedly Considering Bailing on the Debates Over Concerns About Who Will Be Picked to Moderate

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering skipping out on next fall’s general election debates out of, in part, concerns over who will be tapped to moderate.

According to The New York Times, Trump has reservations about the non-profit entity which sponsors the forums — the Commission on Presidential Debates — and whom they plan to select as moderators.

Trump made noise about not debating in 2016, before ultimately deciding to stand opposite former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for three debates — as has been custom since 1996. Every election since 1980 has featured at least two debates — although former President Jimmy Carter boycotted one of the 1980 debates due to the presence of a third candidate.

Former Clinton adviser Phillipe Reines told the Times that he believes Trump will threaten to skip the debates altogether in an effort to reduce the number in which he’ll participate.

“[H]e’ll bluff that he won’t do any with the goal of only having to do one,” Reines said.

