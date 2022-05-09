Former President Donald Trump is reportedly “weirded out” by a series of revelations about Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and considering whether to pull his endorsement of the Tar Heel State congressman.

According to Rolling Stone, Trump has found the newly public videos and images depicting the congressman to be “gross.” On April 22, Politico published photos showing Cawthorn dressed in lingerie, posing with two women. On April 28, the Daily Mail published a video showing Cawthorn saying “I feel the passion and desire and would like to see a naked body beneath my hands,” while a male staffer is seen with his hand near Cawthorn’s groin. And on May 4, Cawthorn confirmed the authenticity of a video in which he is seen dry-humping another man while naked.

Trump has evidently been unsparing in his reaction to the recent images.

From the Rolling Stone report:

[A] source said that lately Trump had voiced bewilderment and disgusted confusion about what he’d been told of the flood of leaks and footage, asking at one point in recent days if one of the allegations was that Cawthorn was “fucking his cousin?” (That is not one of the allegations. Instead, Cawthorn’s cousin, who is also on his staff, appears in some of the videos where sex is discussed.) Former “President Trump is completely weirded out by the allegations,” a third source, a Trump ally, bluntly relayed to Rolling Stone. “President Trump is my friend and the leader of our party. I don’t trust anonymous sources and nameless accusations,” Cawthorn tells Rolling Stone in a statement. “The fake news attacks MAGA warriors every single day. Their lies won’t distract me from fighting for an America First agenda in Congress.”

Rolling Stone adds, however, that Cawthorn’s position on the Big Lie is — for the moment — preserving his status in Trump’s good graces. While Trump reportedly believes Cawthorn needs to “get his act together,” the former president also acknowledges that Cawthorn has “good” opinions about the issues that matter most to him — such as his belief that the 2020 election was rigged.

