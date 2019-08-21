One of the first rules of any political or media beef is “never punch down,” which is to say, don’t waste one’s energy criticizing someone who is below one’s power station. Doing as much elevates one’s rival while also diminishing one’s own standing.

Well, it appears that President Donald Trump went rogue by ignoring that very basic communications tenet, instead opting for his time-honored classic of “hit back harder” than you’ve been hit.

During a White House lawn press spray, Trump called out recent comments made by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who reacted with “regret and surprise” to President Donald Trump cancellation of a planned trip to Denmark, but stood by her country’s position that Greenland is not for sale, and stressed the importance of the U.S./Denmark relationship.

Some context: Trump had reportedly and repeatedly expressed interest in the United States purchasing Greenland from Denmark, the Prime Minister of which has repeatedly claimed was not for sale. Trump blamed the lack of possible sale for canceling a diplomatic trip to Denmark Tuesday night on Twitter, which spawned Frederiksen’s initial response in which she dismissed the idea as “an absurd discussion.”

It is in this context that Trump called out the leader of NATO ally during the Wednesday morning press spray.

Trump replied by saying that he thought the Prime Minister’s statement was inappropriate, adding “I thought that the prime’s statement that it was absurd, that it was an absurd idea was nasty. I thought it was an inappropriate statement. All she had to do is say no, we wouldn’t be interested.”

He then continued to talk about how allies treat the United States of America comparing the way the world “treated us under President Obama.”

Later during the press spray, this topic was revisited in which Trump again hit the Danish Prime Minister saying “Greenland was just an idea. Just a thought. But I think when they say it was absurd and it was said in a very nasty, very sarcastic way, I’ve been to Denmark and frankly we’ll do it another time. But you’ve got to respect the United Staes.

