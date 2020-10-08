President Donald Trump pronounced himself a “perfect physical specimen” on Fox Business as he brushed off the coronavirus infection that forced him into three days of hospitalization.

After rejecting the Commission on Presidential Debate’s plan to hold a virtual forum because of his infection, Trump claimed “there is nothing wrong” with himself and voiced his urge to resume campaign rallies “tonight”. The interview went on with Trump claiming “I don’t think I am contagious at all,” sneering at face masks, and Maria Bartiromo gushing about his “strong form” and “amazing” recovery.

“I’m back because I’m a perfect physical specimen and I’m extremely young,” Trump said. “So I am lucky in that way.”

As Trump denied any significant health problems, he went on by minimizing the virus and touting the drugs and therapeutics that have been put out to treat it. After saying he “didn’t feel great” at first, Trump then claimed “I think I would have done it fine without drugs. You know, don’t really need drugs.”

Again, this comes after Trump was hospitalized for three days, where he received top-grade medical attention around the clock and experimental treatments not available to the masses.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]