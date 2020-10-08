BREAKING: Trump Tells Maria Bartiromo He Won’t Do Virtual Debate

In his first interview since contracting the coronavirus, President Donald Trump said he will not participate in a virtual debate — following the announcement from the Commission for Presidential Debates that the Oct. 15 event will go virtual “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved.”

Appearing on Fox Business Thursday, the president told Maria Bartiromo that a virtual debate is a non-starter.

“I heard that the commission a while ago changed debate style, and that is not acceptable to us,” Trump said. He added, “I’m not going to do a virtual debate.”

Bartiromo followed up and got Trump to confirm what he’d just said — that he indeed will sit out a virtual debate.

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” he said. “That’s not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate. It’s ridiculous.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]