Trump Says He Will Testify in Classified Docs Trial

Donald Trump said he plans to taking the stand when he goes on trial for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and obstruction of justice against the government’s attempts to retrieve them.

Trump’s radio interview with Hugh Hewitt was largely dominated by the subject of how well the former president can run for office again while he faces trial for the dozens of felony charges stemming from his four indictments. As Hewitt and Trump went back and forth on whether there was any chance of dismissing the classified documents charges, the conservative radio host repeatedly asked “Did you direct anyone to move the boxes” after receiving the subpoena compelling his compliance with the Justice Department.

Trump’s answer:

I don’t talk about anything. You know why? Because I’m allowed to do whatever I want. I come under the Presidential Records Act. I’m not telling you. You know, every time I talk to you, ‘Oh, I have a breaking story!’ You don’t have any story. I come under the Presidential Records Act. I’m allowed to do everything I did!”

Trump followed this by complaining about the lack of charges stemming from the documents cases surrounding President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence despite the differences amongst the three. As Trump declared himself “totally protected by the Presidential Records Act,” Hewitt started asking him questions about his legal strategy, including the inquiry: ‘If any of these things get to trial, will you testify in your own defense?”

Here’s how that exchange went:

Hewitt: So if you have to go to trial, will you testify in your own defense? Trump: Oh, yes, absolutely. Hewitt: You’ll take the stand? Trump: That, I would do. That, I look forward to, because that’s just like Russia, Russia, Russia. That’s all the fake information from Russia, Russia, Russia. Remember when the dossier came out and everyone said oh, that’s so terrible, that’s so terrible, and then it turned out to be it was a political report put out by Hillary Clinton and the DNC. They paid millions for it. They gave it to Christopher Steele. They paid millions and millions of dollars for it, and it was all fake. It was all fake. Hewitt: Now I think that obstruction charge is going to get to trial, Mr. President. Trump: So I look forward, I look forward to testifying. At trial, I’ll testify. Hewitt: If you do and they ask you on the stand, did you order anyone to move boxes, how will you answer? Trump: I’m not answering that question for you, but I’m totally covered under the law. Hewitt: Okay.

Listen above via The Hugh Hewitt Show.

