BREAKING: Criminal Charges Against Mike Pence Over Classified Docs Are NOT Going To Happen

The Department of Justice has closed the investigation into former Vice President Mike Pence over his handling and storage of classified documents, and no charges will be filed.

MSNBC first reported on Friday that the DOJ is closing the investigation into documents or material that were found at Pence’s Indiana home. That discovery followed the revelations of documents stored by President Joe Biden at his residences, and the Mar-a-Lago raid for documents kept and stored by ex-president Donald Trump.

“The Department of Justice investigation into classified documents found at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence,” reported MSNBC’s Ana Cabrera on Friday morning. “The DOJ has now informed Pence’s attorney that the investigation will not lead to any criminal charges.”

NBC News reports:

On Thursday, the DOJ’s national security division formally informed Pence’s attorney that it had closed its investigation and that based on the “results” of that probe, no charges will be filed against the former vice president. The department declined to comment, but a DOJ official confirmed that the department had sent the letter. The timing of the investigation’s ending is a relief to Pence, as he plans to announce his bid for president next week. Special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents could also be reaching a decision point on whether any charges will be filed.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

