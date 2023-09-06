Hugh Hewitt Presses Trump on His Four Criminal Trials: How Can You Run From ‘Behind a Defendant’s Table?’

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt confronted Donald Trump on how effectively he’ll be able to run for president again once his criminal court cases force him to put his campaign on hold.

The former president joined Hewitt on Wednesday, where he — as per usual in his media appearances — railed against President Joe Biden and many of his other political foes. As Trump blasted Biden over the chaos surrounding the U.S.’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, Hewitt moved to ask, “How are you going to make that point [on the campaign trail]?”

“How are you going to make these points, Mr. President, if you’re in trial?” Hewitt asked. “I think the first trial is scheduled for March. The Atlanta trial is going to be televised. It’s going to be a mess. How are you going to be able to campaign and make these points if you’re sitting behind a defendant’s table in a courtroom?”

“Well, we’ll be asking for many dismissals of many of these fake cases,” Trump responded. “Look, these cases were brought by Biden. These are campaign cases. Nobody’s done it except in banana republics. These aren’t cases. These are cases that were brought by political opponents. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. The public gets it. That’s why I’m beating him by so much, and it’s why I’m beating every Republican by so much, among other things, to be honest, because we had a great, we had a great run as president.”

The conversation went on with Trump railing further against the indictments he faces, plus he rejected the idea of making a plea deal with Jack Smith, Fani Willis or Alvin Bragg. But Hewitt continued to press the former president on whether he can be effective as a candidate while he’s tied up in court.

If you’re in court arguing motions, or if you’re in court because not all the indictments have been dismissed, are you going to name your vice president early so that they can go out and campaign on your behalf? I mean, there’s a nice, long list of vice presidents. We’ve got Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Glenn Youngkin, Mike Pompeo, Robert O’Brien, Tom Cotton, Mike Gallagher. There are lots of people would make a good vice presidential nominee. Will you pick one early so that they campaign when you’re in court?

Trump rejected the idea of choosing a vice-president early to campaign on his behalf, saying “There’s never been a vice president that got a president elected.”

Listen above via The Hugh Hewitt Show.

