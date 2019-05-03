President Donald Trump took questions from reporters today after his call with Vladimir Putin, and said the issue of Russian election interference did not come up.

At one point, when asked if election meddling came up, Trump said that Putin’s response to the Mueller report was that “it started off as a mountain and ended up being a mouse.”

“He knew there was no collusion whatsoever,” he added.

NBC’s Kristen Welker asked, “Did you tell them not to meddle in the next election?”

“Excuse me, I’m talking, I’m answering this question. You are very rude,” he added.

When asked yet again if he told Putin not to meddle, Trump finally said, “We didn’t discuss that.”

