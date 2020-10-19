President Donald Trump responded to a New York Times article on the “longstanding structural weaknesses” in his 2020 reelection campaign, claiming he’s never felt a “stronger chance of winning.”

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and Alexander Burns wrote on Sunday that “some of Mr. Trump’s aides are quietly conceding just how dire his political predicament appears to be,” and that “the trajectory of Mr. Trump’s campaign in its final weeks reflects longstanding structural weaknesses and internal divisions.”

Trump, however, rejected the report, tagging Haberman in his response on Twitter.

“There has never been a time in either of my two Campaigns when I felt we had a stronger chance of winning than we do right now,” he declared. “Early voting reports look far stronger than originally anticipated. Every RALLY is BOFFO.”

“[Mark Meadows] & team are doing a fantastic job… There has never been more enthusiasm or spirit, by everyone. Great fun, and so good for our Country,” he went on, adding, “Already winning many states, but not reported. Biden put the LID on again – raising money with promises.”

“They finally caught him, COLD, and he knows it. Laptop is devastating!” Trump concluded, referencing the Hunter Biden laptop controversy.

