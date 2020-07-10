comScore

Trump Tightens the Screws, Makes Louder Threat to Cut Government Funding to Schools if They Don’t Open in the Fall

By Charlie NashJul 10th, 2020, 9:23 am

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump escalated his threat to to pull government funding from schools unless they open in the Fall.

“Now that we have witnessed it on a large scale basis, and firsthand, Virtual Learning has proven to be TERRIBLE compared to In School, or On Campus, Learning. Not even close!” declared Trump in a Twitter post Friday morning. “Schools must be open in the Fall. If not open, why would the Federal Government give Funding? It won’t!!!”

The tweet prompted criticism, with social media users both pointing out that schools are largely locally funded and that a reopening could be possible if the Trump administration did more to ensure safety.

President Trump has repeatedly called for schools to be reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic, and on Tuesday he said, “We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.”

In May, on the same week that the United States surpassed 100,000 deaths, President Trump tweeted, “Schools in our country should be opened ASAP.”

