President Donald Trump held an event at the White House Tuesday to discuss safely opening schools in the fall amid the ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the president tweeted, “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!” Today he commended Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over an order from Florida’s education commissioner for schools in the state to reopen in August.

“We hope that most schools are going to be open,” the president said, “and we don’t want people to make political statements or do it for political reasons. They think it’s going to be good for them politically so they keep the schools closed. No way.”

He went on to say “we’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools,” calling it “very important for the well-being of the student and parents.”

