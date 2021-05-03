Trump Trashes ‘Big-Shot Warmonger’ Liz Cheney After She Blasts Election Big Lie

Former President Donald Trump put out dual statements going after Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney on Monday.

Cheney, of course, called out Trump and other Republicans continuing to push the big lie about the 2020 election.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” Cheney tweeted.

She voted to impeach Trump, while Romney voted to convict him in the Senate. The latter was loudly booed at the Utah GOP convention over the weekend.

Trump, naturally, weighed in on both Monday, calling Romney a “stone cold loser” and Cheney a “big-shot warmonger.”

“So nice to see RINO Mitt Romney booed off the stage at the Utah Republican State Convention,” Trump said. “They are among the earliest to have figured this guy out, a stone cold loser!”

As for Cheney, Trump said, “Heartwarming to read new polls on big-shot warmonger Liz Cheney of the great State of Wyoming. She is so low that her only chance would be if vast numbers of people run against her which, hopefully, won’t happen. They never liked her much, but I say she’ll never run in a Wyoming election again.”

