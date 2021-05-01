‘Aren’t You Embarrassed?’ Mitt Romney Heavily Booed at Utah Republican Convention

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) got a very disapproving reception on Saturday as he was about to speak with Republicans at the Utah GOP convention.

The incident occurred when Romney appeared before Republican delegates at the Maverik Center, and he led by asking “what did you think of President Biden’s first 100 days?” The senator offered his thanks to people in attendance, but he was overwhelmingly booed by the majority of the crowd.

Romney decided to ignore the boos and start his speech and saying “now you know me as a person who that says what he thinks, and I don’t hide the fact that I wasn’t a fan of our last president’s character issues.” Of course, Romney was one of the most prominent conservative critics of Donald Trump, which was underlined by the fact that he voted to impeach the former president twice.

The jeers kept coming for Romney, and The Salt Lake Tribune reports that shouts of “traitor” and “communist” were among the insults flung at the senator. He paused his speech as he took in the booing before telling someone “aren’t you embarrassed?”

Shortly after, Utah GOP chairman Derek Brown walked up to Romney, took over the podium and admonished the booers.

“Please,” he said, “show respect.”

Romney thanked Brown, and he carried on by offering his disagreements with President Joe Biden, but also defending himself from inner-party critics.

“You can boo all you like,” Romney said. “I’ve been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan and I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012.”

The Salt Lake Tribune also reported later in the day that Utah Republicans held a vote on whether to censure Romney for his Trump impeachment votes. The motion failed, but it ended with a narrow vote of 711 for the censure and 798 against it.

Watch above, via Brian Schott / Salt Lake Tribune.

