Trump Triples Down on Attacking Baltimore By Calling Elijah Cummings ‘Racist’

By Connor MannionJul 28th, 2019, 3:46 pm

President Donald Trump continued his tirade against the city of Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings by insisting Cummings, who is black, is “racist.”

“If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made,” Trump said Sunday afternoon.

Trump himself drew renewed accusations of racism for calling Cummings’ district, which includes parts of Baltimore and a number of relatively wealthy suburbs, of being a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” after apparently watching Fox News.


Earlier this afternoon, Trump resumed his attack and claimed there is “nothing racist” in his attacks on Cummings and his district.

