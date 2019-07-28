Trump Triples Down on Attacking Baltimore By Calling Elijah Cummings ‘Racist’

President Donald Trump continued his tirade against the city of Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings by insisting Cummings, who is black, is “racist.”

If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership. His radical “oversight” is a joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

“If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made,” Trump said Sunday afternoon.

Trump himself drew renewed accusations of racism for calling Cummings’ district, which includes parts of Baltimore and a number of relatively wealthy suburbs, of being a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” after apparently watching Fox News.

There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself. Dems always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019



Earlier this afternoon, Trump resumed his attack and claimed there is “nothing racist” in his attacks on Cummings and his district.

