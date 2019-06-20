President Donald Trump issued an ominous message to Iran on Twitter Thursday, after news broke that their military shot down a U.S. drone as it flew over the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran made a very big mistake!” Trump declared.

Iran made a very big mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2019

The tweet comes after U.S. Central Command confirmed that an Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down a drone as it flew over international waters. Iran insists they blasted the drone after it flew into their airspace, but CENTCOM insists those are “false” reports about an “unprovoked attack.”

The development comes amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which seemed to reach a recent high point due to signs that Iran was responsible for an attack last week on two American tanker ships. The leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has taken credit for the attack on the drone, saying “we do not intend to engage in war with any country, but we are completely ready for the war.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

