Trump Writes Letter to Lester Holt Thoroughly Trashing Bill Barr as ‘Slow, Lethargic’ And ‘Broken’ By Media Elite

Former President Donald Trump insulted his former Attorney General William Barr in a letter addressed to Lester Holt.

Trump penned the letter attacking Barr as his former attorney general goes on a media tour in promotion of his new book One Damn Thing After Another which is out tomorrow, March 8th.

Barr’s first interview was with the NBC News anchor, and aired as a special Sunday evening. Barr comes out as very critical of Trump in the book, reiterating that the former president’s claims of election fraud are bullshit and broadly arguing that Trump only cared about himself and not the nation in general.

Taking a page from his “best defense is a good offense” playbook, Trump claimed in his letter that Barr “cares more about being accepted by the corrupt Washington Media and Elite than serving the American people. He was slow, lethargic, and I realized early on that he never had what it takes to make a great Attorney General.” He then added that the media elite “broke him just like a trainer breaks a horse.”

You can read the opening paragraphs, initially obtained by Axios, below:

Bill Barr cares more about being accepted by the corrupt Washington Media and Elite than serving the American people. He was slow, lethargic, and I realized early on that he never had what it takes to make a great Attorney General. When the Radical Left Democrats threatened to hold him in contempt and even worse, to Impeach him, he became virtually worthless to Law and Order and Election Integrity. They broke him just like a trainer breaks a horse. Despite massive amounts of evidence, with far more produced after his leaving, he refused to go after the fraud and irregularities that had so openly taken place in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was sad to watch! When he stated that there was no fraud in the Election, it was a virtual joke to anyone that knew what had actually gone on, in particular, within in the Swing States. Enclosed is yesterday’s Wisconsin Report talking of widespread corruption. Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, and many other states are even now studying the disgraceful events that took place. In fact, William McSwain, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, stated that Barr did not allow him to look into the many corrupt things that happened in Philadelphia.

Trump goes on to claim that Barr was “terrified by the Radical Left” as well as many other insults. You can read the full letter here.

Barr dismissed the insults as “par for the course” during a Monday morning interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

