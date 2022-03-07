DeSantis Spokesperson Mocks Critics of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘Probably’ Pedophiles

A spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mocked critics of a bill limiting teaching LGBTQ content in public school classrooms by declaring they are “probably” pedophiles.

The legislation, which critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, seeks to limit discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity for students from three years old to third grade.

“The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill,” posted DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw in a Twitter thread.

“If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children,” she continued, mocking liberals. “Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules.”

She also retweeted a post explaining her argument.

The bill states, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

The legislation is about more than teaching LGBTQ matters. It would also be about administrative matters such as “requiring school districts to provide parents with certain questionnaires or health screening forms and obtain parental permission before administering such questionnaires and forms.”

The Florida House of Representatives passed the bill on Feb. 24. The Florida Senate is scheduled to vote on it on Monday.

DeSantis defended the bill on Friday, a suggestion that he would sign it if it comes to his desk.

“When you actually look at the bill and it says ‘no sexual instruction to kids pre-K through three,’ how many parents want their kids to have transgenderism or something injected into classroom instruction?” he paraphrased, though the bill would prohibit such instruction beginning with kindergarten, not pre-K.

“It’s basically saying for our younger students, do you really want them being taught about sex? And this is any sexual stuff,” continued DeSantis. “But I think clearly right now, we see a focus on transgenderism, telling kids they may be able to pick genders and all of that.”

President Joe Biden has slammed the bill.

“I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve,” he tweeted on Feb. 8.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com