Israeli Spy Jonathan Pollard Rips ‘Dangerous’ Trump, Says Alliance With US Is ‘Finished’ Less Than a Year After Secret Meeting With Mike Huckabee

Jonathan Pollard, the American-born Israeli spy who served nearly 30 years in prison for giving U.S. secrets to Israel, railed against President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner this week, less than a year after he attended a secret meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

During an interview with Israeli television channel i24NEWS, Pollard said about Trump, “I think he’s very dangerous. Dangerous because I don’t know what his north star is. I don’t know what his values are.”

“He’s loved in this country. Well, that just shows you how stupid a lot of people in this country really are,” Pollard continued. “They don’t seem to understand that empires like the United States have permanent interests, not permanent friendships. Ask yourself a question, why is it that this administration has categorically refused to allow us to decisively beat any of our enemies, whether it’s Hamas, the Houthis, Hezbollah, or even Iran? Why? Because they don’t want us to win anything decisively.”

He protested, “You have a guy like Trump who doesn’t really know much about anything that’s going on in this region except maybe the price of real estate, and he’s dependent on people like Jared Kushner or Steve Witkoff, who I call Tweedledum and Tweedledee, that are only interested in one thing, and that’s their bank account. It’s as simple as that. This is not a man that you can trust.”

Asked, “Do you think Donald Trump is anti-Semitic?” Pollard replied, “No, I don’t think he’s anti-Semitic at all. I think he’s pro-money. That’s all.”

Pollard also predicted that the U.S.-Israel alliance would be “finished” by the next election.

“This alliance is finished. The next election, we will have a very bad choice between bad and worse,” he said. “Certainly on the left with the Democrats, we will not have any friends there. As far as the right is concerned, I feel that it’ll take a miracle to have reasonable people on that ticket.”

Pollard made the comments just months after it was revealed that he had been invited to a secret meeting with Trump’s Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem last year.

Pollard met with Huckabee and his senior adviser David Milstein – the stepson of Fox News host Mark Levin – at the U.S. embassy last July for a secret meeting that was kept off official schedules and only revealed to the public four months later.

According to the New York Times, the meeting “alarmed the Central Intelligence Agency’s station chief in Israel,” while the White House was reportedly unaware that the secret rendezvous had taken place.

Despite being sentenced to life in prison for selling U.S. secrets, including the names of thousands of U.S. intelligence agency sources, to Israel in the 80s, Pollard was released in 2015 and moved to Israel in 2020 – flying on a private jet owned by Trump mega-donor Sheldon Adelson.

In 2021, right before leaving office, Trump pardoned Aviem Sella, the Israeli handler who recruited Pollard as a spy.

Watch above via i24NEWS.

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