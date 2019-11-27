comScore

Twitter Has a Field Day Over Trump-Rocky Photoshop Shared by POTUS: ‘Early Thanksgiving Greeting’

By Josh FeldmanNov 27th, 2019, 11:31 am

President Donald Trump today shared an image this morning of his head on Rocky Balboa’s body.

Yep, that’s real. Happy Thanksgiving.

