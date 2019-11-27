Twitter Has a Field Day Over Trump-Rocky Photoshop Shared by POTUS: ‘Early Thanksgiving Greeting’
President Donald Trump today shared an image this morning of his head on Rocky Balboa’s body.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2019
Yep, that’s real. Happy Thanksgiving.
Donald trump right now https://t.co/HoSa0Eu07A pic.twitter.com/QkfCXuikyj
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 27, 2019
“Not actual size” https://t.co/83B144JLoV
— David Frum (@davidfrum) November 27, 2019
Is this supposed to be funny? https://t.co/DuKQp3aQvy
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 27, 2019
An early Thanksgiving greeting. https://t.co/iGGHmCtwkd
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 27, 2019
The President said doctors recently told him he had a gorgeous chest https://t.co/uRl6touadv
— Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) November 27, 2019
How to talk to your family at Thanksgiving about not tweeting weird photoshopped images of themselves https://t.co/FXLqeWZsbN
— Elise Foley (@elisefoley) November 27, 2019
your grandchildren will not believe this era was real https://t.co/Xwn6jqPm9h
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 27, 2019
“Take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest. We’ve never seen a chest quite like it.”
-Trump last night, talking about his unscheduled physical. https://t.co/jERQPaf4IG
— Holmes (@HolmesLybrand) November 27, 2019
Me: The president is slurring his words and seems to be losing his shit.
Trump: Let’s photoshop a picture of me as Rocky.
Me: Oh I feel much better now.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 27, 2019
Let’s be clear: an Ivan Drago photoshop would have been the superior troll.
— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) November 27, 2019
Would this qualify as #fakenews? https://t.co/GkEHwGy2TQ
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) November 27, 2019
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]