President Donald Trump today shared an image this morning of his head on Rocky Balboa’s body.

Yep, that’s real. Happy Thanksgiving.

Is this supposed to be funny? https://t.co/DuKQp3aQvy — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 27, 2019

An early Thanksgiving greeting. https://t.co/iGGHmCtwkd — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 27, 2019

The President said doctors recently told him he had a gorgeous chest https://t.co/uRl6touadv — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) November 27, 2019

How to talk to your family at Thanksgiving about not tweeting weird photoshopped images of themselves https://t.co/FXLqeWZsbN — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) November 27, 2019

your grandchildren will not believe this era was real https://t.co/Xwn6jqPm9h — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 27, 2019

“Take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest. We’ve never seen a chest quite like it.” -Trump last night, talking about his unscheduled physical. https://t.co/jERQPaf4IG — Holmes (@HolmesLybrand) November 27, 2019

Me: The president is slurring his words and seems to be losing his shit.

Trump: Let’s photoshop a picture of me as Rocky.

Me: Oh I feel much better now. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 27, 2019

Let’s be clear: an Ivan Drago photoshop would have been the superior troll. — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) November 27, 2019

