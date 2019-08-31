Vice President Mike Pence Says Trump is ‘Closely Monitoring’ Shooting in Odessa

Vice President Mike Pence said President Donald Trump is monitoring the shooting in West Texas from Camp David.

“I just spoke to the president, and he’s at Camp David, and he’s closely monitoring the developments and the investigation in the mass shooting in Odessa, our hearts go out to all the victims’ families who had loved ones lose their lives,” Pence said.

“We commend the law enforcement in Odessa for their swift and courageous response, but at the president’s direction, we deployed the full resources of the federal government, they’re on site,” he continued.

Trump himself said he had spoken with Attorney General Bill Barr about the shooting.

Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas. FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Pence is heading to Poland in place of Trump, who cancelled a trip overseas to monitor Hurricane Dorian’s path toward the U.S. Current models forecast the hurricane skirting up the southern U.S. coast, potentially impacting communities across Florida and the Carolinas.

NBC News White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell said “there are real questions about what is the administration going to do with gun violence, and so it is notable that the vice president said that President Trump and this administration are committed to working with leaders in both parties to deal with the situation.”

“What form that will take, what will happen, of course remains to be seen,” she said.

