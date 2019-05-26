Amy Klobuchar Tells Crowd John McCain Compared Trump to Dictators WHILE Trump Was Being Inaugurated

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said on Saturday that the late John McCain recited names of dictators during President Donald Trump’s inauguration, comparing Trump to totalitarian leaders repeatedly.

Klobuchar was speaking about the event during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa. She recalled she sat next to the late Republican senator from Arizona and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for the inaugural address, HuffPost reported.

Trump’s inaugural address struck an unusually bleak and ominous tone for a presidential inaugural address, with invocations to end what he called “American carnage.”

“I sat on that stage between Bernie and John McCain, and John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation,” Klobuchar told rally-goers.

“He understood it. He knew because he knew this man more than any of us did,” she said.

The moment was caught by several people and shared on social media.

McCain and Trump feuded frequently throughout Trump’s first year in office, and Trump has continued to attack and gripe about McCain even after the senator’s death in August.

Earlier this year, Trump complained about McCain’s vote against repealing the individual mandate for the Affordable Care Act–continuing a frequent line of attack against the late senator.

Klobuchar frequently mentions and praises McCain as a friend during her campaign stump speeches.

