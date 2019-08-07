Watch Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley’s Flummoxed Real-Time Reaction to Trump Tweets Bashing Her
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley dismissed a President Donald Trump rant attacking her and Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) news conference following his visit to the city.
Trump accused Whaley and Brown of “misrepresenting what took place inside of the hospital. Their news conference after I left for El Paso was a fraud,” he said. It’s not clear what exactly Trump is referring to.
Whaley was shown the tweet and asked to respond.
“We said he was treated really well, so. I don’t know what you could talk about misrepresenting. Oh well…he lives in his world of Twitter,” she said.
When the Mayor of Dayton first saw @realDonaldTrump tweet about her pic.twitter.com/Z8YdyeebXp
— Scott Wartman (@ScottWartman) August 7, 2019
According to CNN’s Daniel Dale, Brown also responded to Trump’s tweets.
“I don’t care what he says about me. But the people of Dayton deserve a President more focused on protecting them from gun violence than protecting his own ego,” Brown said.
Sherrod Brown statement to me in an email: “I’ve said before Donald Trump is a bully and bullies are cowards. I don’t care what he says about me. But the people of Dayton deserve a President more focused on protecting them from gun violence than protecting his own ego.”
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 7, 2019
[Image via screengrab]
