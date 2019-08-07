comScore

Watch Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley’s Flummoxed Real-Time Reaction to Trump Tweets Bashing Her

By Connor MannionAug 7th, 2019, 5:38 pm

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley dismissed a President Donald Trump rant attacking her and Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) news conference following his visit to the city.

Trump accused Whaley and Brown of “misrepresenting what took place inside of the hospital. Their news conference after I left for El Paso was a fraud,” he said. It’s not clear what exactly Trump is referring to.

Whaley was shown the tweet and asked to respond.

“We said he was treated really well, so. I don’t know what you could talk about misrepresenting. Oh well…he lives in his world of Twitter,” she said.

According to CNN’s Daniel Dale, Brown also responded to Trump’s tweets.

“I don’t care what he says about me. But the people of Dayton deserve a President more focused on protecting them from gun violence than protecting his own ego,” Brown said.

