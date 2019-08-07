Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley dismissed a President Donald Trump rant attacking her and Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) news conference following his visit to the city.

Trump accused Whaley and Brown of “misrepresenting what took place inside of the hospital. Their news conference after I left for El Paso was a fraud,” he said. It’s not clear what exactly Trump is referring to.

Whaley was shown the tweet and asked to respond.

“We said he was treated really well, so. I don’t know what you could talk about misrepresenting. Oh well…he lives in his world of Twitter,” she said.

When the Mayor of Dayton first saw @realDonaldTrump tweet about her pic.twitter.com/Z8YdyeebXp — Scott Wartman (@ScottWartman) August 7, 2019

According to CNN’s Daniel Dale, Brown also responded to Trump’s tweets.

“I don’t care what he says about me. But the people of Dayton deserve a President more focused on protecting them from gun violence than protecting his own ego,” Brown said.

Sherrod Brown statement to me in an email: “I’ve said before Donald Trump is a bully and bullies are cowards. I don’t care what he says about me. But the people of Dayton deserve a President more focused on protecting them from gun violence than protecting his own ego.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 7, 2019

[Image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com