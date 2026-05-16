Megyn Kelly Slams Bill Maher for Pro-Israel Speech, Accuses Him of Going ‘Full BLM 2020’

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Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly took a swipe at comedian Bill Maher after Friday’s night’s pro-Israel segment that chastised as “antisemitic” anyone who failed to observe the Jewish state’s 78th birthday.

Maher’s eight-minute-long diatribe came at the end of his “New Rules” segment.

“And, new rule, since yesterday was Israel’s birthday, having become a nation on May 14, 78 years ago, everyone must at least wish her a happy birthday or admit they’re antisemitic,” Maher said in the final minutes of his show, Real Time With Bill Maher.

“Now, it’s everyone’s right in a free country to be antisemitic, but enough with hiding behind Israel, or Zionism, or Netanyahu,” Maher continued. “If you think, as so many do now, that when it comes to human rights, Israel is the monster country of all time, you either don’t read, or you don’t care about your own hypocrisy. Because there are so many worse places. But that’s where we are these days: No Jews, no news.”

When the audience tittered uncomfortably, Maher added a sarcastic, “Ha ha.”

Kelly did not enjoy the segment either, based on her reaction on Saturday.

“He’s such a hypocrite,” Kelly wrote on X. “‘Anti-woke warrior’ except when it comes to the one identity he shares and then he’s full BLM 2020.”

He’s such a hypocrite. “Anti-woke warrior” except when it comes to the one identity he shares and then he’s full BLM 2020. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 16, 2026

Maher has spoken about his background, which includes a Jewish mother and a Catholic religious education. He has also said on his “Club Random” podcast that he does not identify as Jewish, even though religious Jews would consider him Jewish based on his maternal heritage.

Kelly, who vehemently defended Israel after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, has since condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his ruthless campaign against the Palestinians in Gaza. She has been equally critical of pro-Israel influence in U.S. politics that some believe convinced President Donald Trump to become involved in Israel’s attacks on Iran.

Maher continued, “People say the left and the right can’t agree on anything these days. Well, there is this one thing these agree on. Right-winger Tucker Carlson has Nick Fuentes and Holocaust deniers on his podcast and wonders along with them, ‘Who really was the bad guy in WWII?’ And The New York Times has on their podcast super-leftist Hasan Piker who they call a ‘progressive mind,’ and who says Zionists should be treated the same as Nazis, which I assume means hung at Nuremberg.”

Maher wrapped up his speech, saying, “There is a frothing anxiousness for the literal extermination of this one group. And, Democrats, where are you? If any other minority group was talked about this way, you’d break out the kente cloths and have 10 benefit concerts. But because you see so many of your brainwashed-by-TikTok constituents now have an unfavorable view of Israel, you indulge them when you should be correcting them.”

Maher added, “Let me just say this to all who ask me, ‘Why are you harder on the Democrats than you used to be?’ Until you fix this whole issue, stop asking me.”

Watch the clip above via Real Time With Bill Maher on YouTube.

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