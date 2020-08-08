WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds News Conference, Will Sign Coronavirus Relief Executive Orders

President Donald Trump will be holding a news conference on Saturday to sign executive orders that will extend relief to millions of Americans suffering from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The negotiations between the White House and Democrats on the stimulus broke down earlier Friday with Trump tweeting out, “Pelosi and Schumer only interested in Bailout Money for poorly run Democrat cities and states. Nothing to do with China Virus! Want one trillion dollars. No interest. We are going a different way!”

Trump held a conference at his gofl resort in Bedminister, New Jersey last night to address the negotations falling apart on the Hill.

“Upon departing the Oval Office for Ohio, I’ve notified my staff to continue working on an Executive Order with respect to Payroll Tax Cut, Eviction Protections, Unemployment Extensions, and Student Loan Repayment Options,” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

