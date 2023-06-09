WATCH: Special Counsel Jack Smith Speaks on Trump Indictment

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivered a short press conference regarding the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump in the classified documents case.

“Today, an indictment was unsealed, charging Donald J. Trump of felony violations of our national security laws, as well participating in a conspiracy to obstruct justice,” Smith said. “This indictment was voted by a grand jury of citizens in the southern district of Florida.”

On Friday, the 49-page indictment against Trump over his handling of classified documents was unsealed. It includes 37 felony counts, pertaining to the retention of those documents and obstruction of justice.

“We have one set of laws in this country,” Smith said. “They apply to everyone. Applying those laws, collecting facts, that’s what determines the outcome of an investigation.”

He added: “It is very important for me to note that the defendant in this case must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. To that end, my office will seek a speedy trial in this matter.”

Watch above, via CNN.

