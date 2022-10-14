WATCH: Roger Stone Rages at Trump, Kushner, and ‘Abortionist B*tch’ Ivanka in Shocking Subpoenaed Video

Roger Stone did not react well to learning he was left out of former President Donald Trump’s last-minute pardons during the final hours of his presidency, lashing out against First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner in some aggressively colorful language.

Stone was convicted of seven counts of lying to Congress and the FBI and witness tampering, and sentenced to forty months in prison. He was due to report to prison in July 2020, but Trump commuted his sentence and later issued him a pardon in December of that year.

In a previously-unseen video clip from a documentary by filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen, Stone can be seen reacting to the news he would not get a second pardon after the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Unreleased subpoenaed footage: Stone angry that Trump didn’t grant him a second pardon melts down calling Ivanka Trump – abortionist bitch daughter. pic.twitter.com/aAAOZLC5fu — Christoffer Guldbrandsen (@cguld) October 14, 2022

The clip, posted by The Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo (formerly a Mediaite reporter), was reportedly subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6, but they chose not to air it. Guldbrandsen told Petrizzo that the clip was filmed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Jan. 20, 2021 — Trump’s last day in office and Inauguration Day for now-President Joe Biden.

Trump issued 73 pardons and commuted 70 sentences during his final hours in the White House, including granting a pardon to another key ally who was allegedly involved in the scheming around Jan. 6, Steve Bannon — although, it should be noted, that pardon was for Bannon’s indictment for mail fraud and money laundering related to the “We Build the Wall” fundraising effort, and not for anything connected to Jan. 6.

“Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70,” said a clearly agitated Stone in this new video clip. “He’s coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly; he will be leaving very quickly. Very quickly.”

“He has 100 security guards,” Stone continued. “I will have 5,000 security guards. You want to fight. Let’s fight. Fuck you. Fuck you and your abortionist bitch daughter.”

Guldbrandsen said there was “no doubt” that last insult was referring to Ivanka Trump, but it was not entirely clear who exactly Stone was vowing to “fight,” but since the very next phrase was referring to “you and your abortionist bitch daughter,” that does suggest he was referring to former President Trump.

In a previously-released clip from Guldbrandsen’s documentary, reportedly filmed the day before the 2020 election, Stone could be seen declaring, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence.” Stone disputed that video, issuing a statement saying, “I challenge the accuracy and the authenticity of these videos and believe they have been manipulated and selectively edited.”

Watch the video above, via Twitter.

