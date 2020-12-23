President Donald Trump’s wave of pardons continues.

On Wednesday night, news broke that the president has issued pardons to Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner’s father Charles.

Manafort and Stone, of course, were both key figures in the Russia investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Manafort was convicted of tax fraud and bank fraud, and was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

Stone, meanwhile, was convicted on lying to Congress and witness tampering. Earlier this year the president commuted Stone’s sentence.

The Stone commutation led to a rare public rebuke by Mueller at the time. He said in an op-ed, “Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so.”

As for Charles Kushner, the father of the White House senior adviser pleaded guilty back in 2004 — in a plea deal worked out by then-U.S. Attorney Chris Christie — to charges including tax evasion and witness tampering.

And if you want some idea of how Christie might respond to the pardon, well, here is what he said in a 2019 interview about Charles Kushner:

“Mr. Kushner pled guilty. He committed the crimes. And so what am I supposed to do as a prosecutor? I mean, if a guy hires a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law and videotapes it, and then sends the videotape to his sister, to attempt to intimidate her from testifying before a grand jury, do I really need any more justification than that? I mean, it’s one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes that I prosecuted when I was U.S. attorney! And I was U.S. attorney in New Jersey!”

